HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies to Attend CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or "the Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer of HIRE, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event taking place in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022.

"This conference gives me a terrific opportunity to talk to investors who are searching for high-growth companies like HIRE," said Dealy. "HIRE is well-positioned to take advantage of the fast-growing recruitment market, with its resilient recurring revenue streams, organic growth and abundant acquisition opportunities."

Through a day of structured one-on-one meetings and networking activities, the CEM AlphaNorth Capital event brings growth-stage companies (Non-Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level investors.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts

Simon Dealy

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693799/HIRE-Technologies-to-Attend-CEM-AlphaNorth-Capital-Event