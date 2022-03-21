Supermarket income REIT (SUPR) showed a strong H122 financial performance, driven by accretive portfolio growth alongside index-linked rental growth. The prospects for this to continue are well supported by structural trends in the market. SUPR continues to identify accretive acquisition opportunities while its recent admission to the Premium Segment of the LSE and Investment Grade credit rating provide additional flexibility and depth to its funding strategy.

