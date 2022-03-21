Spring Has Sprung at O&H Danish Bakery with Seasonal Scratch-Made Easter Items Available Online Now

Customer-favorites Easter Braided Colored Bread and Easter Kringle are back for a limited time

RACINE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / It's officially springtime and world-renowned O&H Danish Bakery's seasonal favorites are available for online nationwide delivery starting today. Back by customer demand, the Easter Braided Colored Bread is beloved for its vibrant and colorful dough, making it a festive addition to any holiday celebration.

To make the Easter Braided Colored Bread, O&H starts with a scratch-made brioche dough which is divided into six separate bread rolls, each dyed a rainbow-inspired color. The bread rolls are then delicately woven together to create a beautiful, braided bread. Once sliced open, the bright hues are a delightful surprise.

Also available today, the Easter Kringle is a perfect companion to the colorful bread. Baked inside O&H's signature 36-layers of flaky pastry is their Grandma Eunice Olesen's carrot cake recipe that has been passed down by generations of the family-owned bakery. The Kringle is finished with sweet icing and spring-colored sugars.

"Spring is an exciting time for us at O&H Danish Bakery and that enthusiasm is reflected in our seasonal Easter items," says Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of the Racine, Wisconsin-based bakery. "Our Easter Braided Colored Bread and Easter Kringle are just as beautiful as they are delicious. We can't wait for you to try!"

The Easter Braided Colored Bread and Easter Kringle will be available online from March 21 to April 17. Easter is one of O&H's busiest times of year, second only to Christmas which has the bakery churning out 7,000 Kringle every day. Enjoyed by customers around the globe, O&H Kringle has made landfall on all seven continents. Customers can visit any of O&H's five bakery locations in Wisconsin or shop online for Kringle, gourmet gift packages, and more at www.ohdanishbakery.com.

O&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now run by the third and fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured in the New York Times 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, showcased on Food Network's "The Best Of" program and had its Kringle named Best Bakery Item in Trader Joe's annual Customer Choice Awards, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

