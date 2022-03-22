Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the granting of a new patent for its anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages by theEuropean Patent Office (EPO).

This new patent granted in Europe gives the Company protection until 2034 on this vast market.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "Pseudomonas aeruginosa is one of the six most deadly antibiotic-resistant pathogens1. The intense work carried out by our R&D and intellectual property teams is continuing to produce very tangible results, as demonstrated by our regular press releases on patents granted in our various strategic regions, and I would like to thank them for this. Indeed, the intellectual property policy is an integral part of our corporate strategy and aims to protect our investments in precision phage therapy, one of the most promising avenues faced with the shortcomings of antimicrobial research in which Pherecydes Pharma intends to play a leading role

Pherecydes Pharma has an active portfolio of four patents each covering multiple phages and their variants against the target bacteria: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia Coli. These are three of the six most deadly bacteria1 and are on the list of R&D priorities published by WHO. While some patents are still pending in certain jurisdictions, others have already been granted in major territories such as the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel and China.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

