Hungry Sausages Lab's First NFT Collection Joins Hands with "Chef Nic Family" for Special Edition NFTs
"More than just a sausage!"
Converging Virtual and Physical world, Follow the Sausages to create their own galaxy
HSL was founded by three passionate talents with a shared vision, each from a different background of F&B, creative and finance. They created "Sausages" characters who live an intriguing lifestyle filled with food, music and fashion, converging virtual and real worlds, and showcasing the lab's core value of providing combined virtual & physical experience.
The first NFT collection "Hungry Sausages" begins with the Sausages' fantastical adventure - "More than just a sausage!". A group of Sausages with a dream to create their own Sausages Galaxy, has made their escape from a supermarket, disguised themselves as humans and stumbled on an adventurous journey with endless laughter. The Sausages successfully morphed themselves into 5,000 unique NFT copies with the help of Dr. Hunger and have started lurking in the world of metaverse. With their funny and peculiarly amusing nature, the lab hopes the Sausages can spread joy happily spread joy to the wider public amidst the pandemic.
Introducing Chef Nic Family x Hungry Sausages
Themed with "We create experiences, not food", this special collaboration has combined the most iconic visual elements of Chef Nic Family and Hungry Sausages to create new and waggish character images. NOODLES will lead the launch and others will follow.
"The core value of Chef Nic is all about experience. We focus more on the experience we bring to the table rather than the food itself," Derek Yeung, Co-Founder of Chef Nic Holdings said." As a spin-off of Chef Nic, we provide endless stream of fresh experiences to our fans and customers by constantly developing new dishes. The metaverse craze is all over the world, while we are expanding our business in the physical market, we are also actively exploring novel ways to create new experiences through the virtual world."
Brick-and-mortar NFT club opening in July
The collaboration will be available for whitelist pre-sale on 1st April 2022, public minting on 4th April 2022, in the Ethereum standard (ERC-721) on the Hungry Sausages Web 3.0 site. It will be available for trade on Open Sea on a later date.
In addition to a series of vivid NFT creations, planets with different themes will also be realized to construct "The Sausage Galaxy" - a galaxy to unite the Hungry Sausages community. All Hungry Sausages NFT holders will be granted access to the planets with their Hungry Sausage passport (NFTs), travel freely across the Sausages Galaxy with endless possibilities. HSL will also roll out the first planet inspired by the brick-and-mortar NFT Club and later construct the galaxy with different themes and brands for upcoming projects.
Joining Hands with Synergy Group to work towards low-emission NFTs
"The scale of energy consumption on blockchain continues to expand. The carbon footprint on minting and transacting of an NFT is equivalent to the electricity consumption of an urbanite in one month. We hope to support artistic creation through this project as well as raising the social awareness of sustainable technology development. The gains will be used for green and environmental charitable purposes as a token to social sustainability.", said Mr. Mansfield Wong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Group.
Hungry Sausages Lab whitelist is now open
Since the establishment, "Chef Nic Family" has launched a series of products and produced encouraging content in the form of Webtoon, short video, comic-style cookbook, across multiple social media platforms including Weibo, WeChat, TikTok etc.
