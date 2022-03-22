iZafe Group: Commercialization Start in Italy after Successful Pilot

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that the partner Remedio S.R.L is ready with its pilot of Dosell which will be included in its concept Sempli Farma. An initial order for 50 Dosell will be sent to Italy this week.

"We have for a long time tested and evaluated Dosell together with the Sempli Farma concept, which enables a safer and simpler medication at home together with the local pharmacy. In connection with all parts now being in place, I have brought in a commercial team of 3 people who will actively work with sales to the 20,000 pharmacies in Italy, and also find partners that will offer Sempli Farma including Dosell in its portfolios" says Alessando Iadecola, CEO Remedio S.R.L.



"We are very pleased with this news for several reasons. We think that the concept is very exciting where you are not limited by the sachet market as the sachets are included as part of the service and we see great potential for similar concepts in other countries. And that the Italian market has a huge potential where there are over 8.8 million people who are over 65 and take more than 5 medicines a day.

With EUR 20 billion in annual costs linked to incorrect medication in Italy, we hope that the Sempli Farma concept can contribute to safer care where lives are saved and injuries avoided, as well as saving large costs for society." says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.



About Sempli Farma by Remedio S.R.L

The Italian healthcare company Remedio has built a network of strategically selected partners in Italy to find a combination of different aids in drug management and distribution channels that enable the elderly to stay at home longer. Unlike in Sweden, the possibility of receiving medicine on a dose roll has not existed in Italy; this has inspired Remedio to launch the concept of sachets and develop the complete solution Sempli Farma.



Sempli Farma is a service that connects pharmacists with the patient and their relatives via a pharmacy through a closed system for drug dispensing. The care concept aims to reduce care costs and streamline the Italian healthcare system. Dosell becomes the ultimate end component by delivering the dose bags while at the same time the compliance of the medication can be checked and statistics obtained.

About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

