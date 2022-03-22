AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Gets Two NeuroRestore Abstracts Accepted to Alzheimer's Conference

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that two abstracts on its research platform NeuroRestore have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research, which this year will be held in Stockholm on April 21.

The abstracts, titled Results From a Single Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of ACD856, a Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Trk-Receptors, and A positive modulator of neurotrophin receptors improves cognition and mitochondrial function, will be presented at the 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research by the main authors Kristin Önnestam and Dr. Cristina Parrado-Fernández. Other authors include Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO, Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery and Dr. Märta Segerdahl, CMO at AlzeCure.

The results include data from the clinical phase I SAD study with ACD856, where the drug candidate was administered orally to healthy individuals in incremental doses. The substance displayed very good pharmacokinetic properties and had a good safety and tolerability profile in humans. ACD856, which is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB mediated signaling, has in previous preclinical studies been shown to improve cognition and memory and is developed primarily for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Moreover, new important preclinical data are presented that show a dose-dependent positive effect of both neurotrophins and the NeuroRestore substance AC-0027136 on mitochondrial function, which may be of key importance in neurodegenerative diseases, that are characterized by impaired mitochondrial function. AC-0027136 was also able to significantly improve learning and long-term memory of aged animals.

"These results further strengthen our confidence in the target mechanism and demonstrate the breadth of effects within the NeuroRestore platform. We look forward to the continued clinical development of ACD856 as a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease, an indication with great medical needs and will also continue to explore other opportinities", says Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/publications).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure gets two NeuroRestore abstracts accepted to Alzheimer's conference

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694104/AlzeCure-Gets-Two-NeuroRestore-Abstracts-Accepted-to-Alzheimers-Conference