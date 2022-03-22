DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 22-March-2022 / 10:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting HALFORDS GROUP PLC rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 18 Mar 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21 Mar 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total of Total number of % of voting rights attached through financial both in % voting rights held to shares (total of 8. A) instruments (8.A + in issuer (8.A + (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) 8.B) vii 2) Resulting situation on the date on Below Below minimum which threshold was crossed or reached Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold minimum threshold threshold Position of previous notification (if 5.083229% 0.000000% 5.083229% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 Below minimum Below minimum threshold threshold SUBTOTAL 8. A Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration Conversion cash Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Name xv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Management Limited Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset J.P.Morgan Investment Management Management Inc. Holdings Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.(100%) J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) Place of completion 21 Mar 2022 Date of completion Hyderabad

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 150706 EQS News ID: 1308611 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2022 06:39 ET (10:39 GMT)