Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
München
22.03.22
08:06 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1203,20012:45
Dow Jones News
22.03.2022 | 12:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 22-March-2022 / 10:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting  HALFORDS GROUP PLC 
rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                           JPMorgan Asset Management 
                                             Holdings Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  Wilmington, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                18 Mar 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                      21 Mar 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                  % of voting rights   Total of Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached through financial    both in % voting rights held 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments       (8.A +  in issuer (8.A + 
                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)   8.B) vii 
                                  2) 
Resulting situation on the date on                             Below   Below minimum 
which threshold was crossed or reached Below minimum threshold   Below minimum threshold minimum  threshold 
                                              threshold 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    5.083229%          0.000000%        5.083229% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of     Number of voting rights ix      % of voting rights 
shares 
            Direct      Indirect      Direct                  Indirect 
ISIN code (if 
possible)       (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)    (DTR5.1)                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20               Below minimum                        Below minimum 
                     threshold                          threshold 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A     Below minimum threshold       Below minimum threshold 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                 Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial   Expiration Conversion Period  the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument       date x   xi                                 rights 
                           exercised/converted. 
 
 
                 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                 Exercise/   Physical or 
Type of financial  Expiration  Conversion  cash      Number of voting rights        % of voting 
instrument      date x    Period xi                              rights 
                        Settlement xii 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Name xv     equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
JPMorgan Asset  JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) 
Management    Limited 
Holdings Inc. 
JPMorgan Asset  J.P.Morgan Investment 
Management    Management Inc. 
Holdings Inc. 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.(100%) 
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) 
 
 
Place of completion 21 Mar 2022 
Date of completion  Hyderabad

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  150706 
EQS News ID:  1308611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2022 06:39 ET (10:39 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.