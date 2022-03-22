Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
WKN: A2P791 ISIN: US05072K1079 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.03.22
21:00 Uhr
1,970 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUDDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUDDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
Auddia Inc.: Auddia to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with radio, announced today that Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Jeff Thramann will be presenting in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 AM ET.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up: Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 823-8656
www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693991/Auddia-to-Participate-in-the-2022-Virtual-Growth-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-LLC-and-hosted-by-M-Vest

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
