Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
22.03.2022 | 12:41
Conditional listing of Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-22 12:37 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 22,
2022 to approve Tuul Mobility OÜ application and to list its up to 6 200 bonds
with nominal value of 500 EUR (Tuul Mobility 22-2027 secured bonds, ISIN code:
EE3300002559) on Baltic First North Bond List after the following conditions
are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the offering document and the results of the offering have been disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The first trading day of Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds will be April 4th, 2022 or on a
date close to it. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
