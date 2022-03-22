Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion titled, "Managing Clinical Trials for Rare Diseases During & After COVID-19," during the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

If you have interest in participating in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products, and a growing therapeutics pipeline focused on treating rare, pediatric-onset disorders. The company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu is also building a therapeutic pipeline, which includes AR101 (enzastaurin), a PKCβ inhibitor in development for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is a rare genetic disease typically diagnosed in childhood resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan, and for which there are no currently approved treatments. AR101 has received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

