In keeping with its commitment to provide the most reliable and available connection for IoT devices deployed anywhere in the world, Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced it has entered an agreement with Orange Wholesale France to expand its network for IoT connectivity around the world.

Soracom is delivering a highly competitive bundle of IoT connectivity and advanced network management capabilities. The partnership with Orange also enables Soracom to offer advanced IoT connectivity to innovators as an extension of Orange's existing strong roaming partnerships across more than 220 destinations and 700 network operators.

Orange Wholesale France is the largest mobile network operator (MNO) in France and a leader in global IoT connectivity. Its unique international footprint, access to the best networks in terms of speed and coverage, and a wide range of connectivity options including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA and upcoming new radio technologies make it a strong partner as Soracom continues to grow.

With an expanding platform representing more than 4 million IoT connections around the world, Soracom is firmly committed to ensuring reliable connectivity wherever customer devices are deployed. This commitment extends not only to multiple redundant coverage layers wherever possible, as well as maximum coverage flexibility through support for eSIM, iSIM, and even UICC-compatible multi-IMSI solutions.

"From the very beginning, Soracom has focused on making advanced IoT connectivity accessible to any IoT innovator, anywhere in the world," said Ken Tamagawa, Soracom CEO and co-founder. "This partnership with Orange Wholesale France allows us to bring the capability of France's largest MNO to Soracom customers around the world, helping them accelerate time to market."

"In the highly competitive European market for IoT connectivity services, providers need to offer more than just a contract for a certain amount of mobile data," said Alexis Susset, Soracom vice president of global product and EU sales. "As a technology partner, Soracom is committed to delivering both the value and the technical capability that innovators need to succeed in IoT."

"We are delighted to support Soracom's international IoT expansion. Orange Wholesale France's value proposition is all about trusted premium IoT connectivity for leading IoT MVNOs. This partnership with Soracom will bring innovation into the market and accelerate IoT growth on a large scale," said Bénédicte Javelot, Orange Wholesale France CEO.

About Orange Wholesale France

Orange Wholesale France's mission is to offer network solutions to all French and international operators and to market Orange's fixed and mobile infrastructures in France.

As a market leader with over 800 wholesale customers operators, Orange Wholesale France currently provides network infrastructure access to more than 1.2 million km of civil transmission arteries broadband network access (copper and fiber) reaching nearly 40 million homes and businesses, including 13 million on third-party networks, mobile network access to all 2/3/4/5G mobile networks covering mainland France and French overseas territories as well as to more than 700 international roaming agreements worldwide.

It also offers IoT connectivity solutions all over the world to its international partners. Orange Wholesale France's 1,200 experts are committed every day to provide best-in-class solutions on networks that are monitored 24/7 with a dedicated customer support.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

