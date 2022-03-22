Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
WKN: A1J8G8 ISIN: SE0004899474 
Frankfurt
22.03.22
09:16 Uhr
0,294 Euro
-0,002
-0,68 %
22.03.2022
Spago Nanomedical Presents its Platform Technology at ACS Spring Today

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) will present a poster summarizing its platform technology for precision imaging and therapy at the scientific conference ACS Spring 2022, which is held digitally on March 20-24. The poster presentation is scheduled for March 22, 4.00-6.00 PM CET.

The poster, titled Novel nano polymeric tools for cancer diagnosis and treatment, will be presented by Dr Rahma Abouhany and Dr Oskar Axelsson of Spago Nanomedical.

The poster summarizes the chemistry and properties of Spago Nanomedical's proprietary polymer platform with functional nanoparticles for physiological accumulation in tumour tissue. Furthermore the poster presents results of patient imaging from the clinical study SPAGOPIX-01 with the company's leading product candidate SN132D for precision MR imaging, as well as preclinical efficacy results of the leading candidate drug 177Lu-SN201 for targeted radionuclide therapy of solid tumors.

Presentation details
Poster title: Novel nano polymeric tools for cancer diagnosis and treatment
Division: Division of Polymeric Materials Science and Engineering for Biomedical Applications
Session: PMSE/POLY Poster Session
Date: 4.00-6.00 PM CET, March 22, 2022

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical presents its platform technology at ACS Spring today

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694114/Spago-Nanomedical-Presents-its-Platform-Technology-at-ACS-Spring-Today

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
