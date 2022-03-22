Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Grosvenor CPC I Inc. (TSXV: GRVA.P) (the "Corporation" or "Grosvenor"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") today of 6,526,400 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Common Share by way of a prospectus for gross proceeds of $652,640.

"The successful completion of our IPO represents an important step in Grosvenor's goal of delivering superior shareholder returns," commented Philippe Marleau, CEO and CFO of the Corporation. "With a team of dedicated and disciplined industry professionals, Grosvenor looks forward to identifying quality targets in high growth industries seeking access to the public capital markets," Marleau further stated.

The Corporation is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")). To date, the Corporation has not conducted operations of any kind and has not entered into an "Agreement in Principle", as such term is defined in Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

When combined with the Corporation's cash proceeds raised prior to the Offering ($1,100,000 in seed financing as more fully described in the Corporation's prospectus dated December 22, 2021), the Corporation has raised total gross proceeds of $1,752,640 and has a total of 26,426,400 Common Shares issued and outstanding, of which 17,800,000 Common Shares are being held in escrow. The net proceeds will be used to identify and evaluate assets of businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the Capital Pool Company program of the Exchange.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent in connection with the Offering. For its services, the Agent received a cash commission of $59,664 as well as options to purchase up to 652,640 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share, exercisable within four years from the listing of the Common Shares on the Exchange.

In addition, the Corporation granted to its directors and officers an aggregate of 152,640 stock options at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

The Common Shares were admitted for trading on the Exchange and will be trading under the symbol "GRVA.P".

Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal counsel to the Corporation and McMillan LLP acted as counsel to the Agent.

