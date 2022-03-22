Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is extremely pleased to announce that their Portfolio Company, Happy Caps Mushroom Farm's Mushroom Home Grow Kits are now available for purchase in 30 Retail Stores Across Canada.

"We are so proud of the founders, Andrew Kobayasi and Andrew Hatfield. Kobo and Hatty have worked extremely hard with their sales team to expand points of sale for Happy Caps' products, especially their Mushroom Home Grow kits," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland. "We've always said the acquisition of Happy Caps presented a brand building opportunity for Red Light Holland, as Happy Caps' products can currently reach consumers in a plethora of markets. It's a pleasure to know customers are now able to purchase Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits from www.happycaps.ca, www.amazon.ca, www.amazon.com - and in 30 retail stores across Canada. The entire Happy Caps team will continue to work hard to increase points of sale so you too can hopefully 'grow with us'!"





Pictured: Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/117609_111816d2b4109841_001full.jpg

"We are very pleased with our direct to consumer growth at Happy Caps, as well as our growth of getting our Mushroom Home Grow kits in retail locations. We are grateful to all the stores that are now carrying our products, including; nurseries, garden centres, farmer's markets, seed shops, green houses and modern and trendy retail stores offering more natural and healthier food selections," said Andrew Kobayashi, CEO of Happy Caps.

"Our strategic objectives, with the Red Light Holland team are being met - to increase our points of sale and to grow our Happy Caps brand! We are super stoked and very proud, as we continue to meet our goals, with our sights on more direct to consumer purchases and in-store retail opportunities," said Andrew Hatfield, co-founder of Happy Caps. "This started out as an idea between two good buds, and to steal a line from Red Light Holland - it really feels like we're going from underground to mainstream! Have a look at our Instagram page too - to learn more - www.instagram.com/happycaps.hfx."

Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits are now available for purchase at www.HappyCaps.ca, www.Amazon.ca, www.Amazon.com and currently in 30 retail stores across Canada found in the Happy Caps Store Locator section at www.happycaps.ca/apps/store-locator.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm located in Halifax, Nova Scotia that specializes in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and mushroom plug spawn.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

