NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. and Unifire Inc. Announce Partnership to Market and Distribute its Needle-Free Injection Device to United States Government Agencies

Unifire to Focus on Immediate Opportunities within the Department of Defense (DoD), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Veteran Affairs (VA) Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Health and Human Services (HHS)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV:NGMD) ("NuGen M.D.' or the "Company"), and Unifire, Inc.("Unifire" or the "Distributor"), are pleased to announce they have entered into a Master Distribution and Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 14 2022, whereas Unifire has been granted exclusive rights to sell NuGen M.D.'s needle-free injection device into various US Government agencies. Unifire a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Ready Solutions (TSXV: MRS, OTCQX: MSNVF).

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in partnerships with over 50 sub distributors and strategic international distribution partners.

Unifire will act as NuGen M.D.'s Master Distributor in the United States and has been granted exclusive rights to sell and distribute within these governmental agencies, focusing on the immediate opportunities within the Department of Defense (DoD), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS). Unifire has also been granted non-exclusive rights to sell into similar agencies within Israel and Australia.

Mr. Douglas Bryce, Former Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) for the US Army and responsible for the development acquisition, distribution, and deployment of highly specialized and dynamic joint CBRN defense devices, medical diagnostics systems, drugs and vaccines confirms, "The disruptive nature of the needle-free injection solution to improve the standard of care for members and the general public cannot be understated. The safe, rapid, and effective delivery of medication through this device are within the mandates of the government to improve care, reduce waste and lower costs. As such, I believe there is significant opportunity within the Department of Defense and Military operated medical facilities as well as inclusion within the casual combat care packages, global vaccination efforts and many others."

Dan Raczykowski, COO of Unifire states, "We are very pleased to be onboarding this unique solution for medical injections. Through our initial conversations with our clientele and government advisors here and abroad, there is identified need for safer and more cost-effective solutions to deliver medicine that require injections. This technology, which already has regulatory approvals in over 40 countries, opens a large opportunity within our network to deliver better care for users, government agencies and we are excited to be intimately involved in the process."

"We are thrilled to have Unifire join our worldwide network of distributors. They have a unique skill set in understanding the government contracting space, with proven relationships, and track record of execution," stated Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen M.D. "Unifire will support NuGen in carrying out its expansion strategy in the US market by focusing on gaining acceptance for InsuJet as a safe, reliable and cost-effective replacement solution for current medication injection standards within Unifire's established clientele of government agencies."

Unifire will collaboratively work with NuGen M.D. to seek regulatory approval, garner political support, introduce non-dilutive government funding, while advising on the necessary manufacturing and supply chain requirements to be eligible to submit to government RFPs.

Jointly, the Companies will focus on opportunities within:

Immediate Humanitarian Efforts to Provide Safe Access to Insulin treatments

Global Vaccination Efforts

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Veterans Affairs (VA) for acceptance to support healthcare requirements

DoD or government agencies with medical facilities

Inclusion in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

NuGen M.D.'s InsuJet needleless injection system is a revolutionary needle-free way to inject medication or vaccines and:

Provides faster absorption of medicine than hypodermic needles

Reduces fear and anxiety associated with hypodermic needles

Eliminates needlestick injuries

Reduces the risk of cross-contamination and infections

Reduces cost burdens on the health care system

Reduces cost for patients

Reduces biohazard waste

Unifire will be compensated on a success basis, with terms to be determined dependent on the scope of work, size of contract and involvement of sub-contractors.

About Unifire, Inc.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Ready Solutions (TSXV: MRS, OTCQX: MSNVF), Unifire is an industry leader for military, fire rescue, and law enforcement worldwide, specializing in providing mission-critical equipment. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

About The InsuJet:

The InsuJet is a revolutionary needle-free drug delivery device, used to self-administer medication in a safe, fear free, and virtually pain free manner and is now approved for use in over 40 countries globally. For a tutorial on how to use the InsuJet needle-free delivery device, click here: https://nugenmd.wp2.adnetcms.com/product-tutorial/

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication.

It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Wright

President and CEO

NuGen Medical Devices Inc.

mw@nugenmd.com

(514) 992-9484

Investor Relations Contact:

Kin Communications Inc.

NGMD@kincommunications.com

(604) 684-6730

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the seeking of regulatory approval; the garnering of political support; the introduction of non-dilutive government funding; and advising on the necessary manufacturing and supply chain requirements to be eligible to submit to government RFPs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694142/NuGen-MD-and-Unifire-Inc-Announce-Partnership-to-Market-and-Distribute-its-Needle-Free-Injection-Device-to-United-States-Government-Agencies