Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 ISIN: FI0009005987 Ticker-Symbol: RPL 
Tradegate
22.03.22
16:44 Uhr
30,630 Euro
+0,050
+0,16 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80030,85017:13
30,81030,84017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2022 | 15:41
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Settlement proposal in the collective labour agreement negotiations for UPM Pulp

(UPM, Helsinki, 22 March 2022 at 16:35 EET) - Conciliator Leo Suomaa has submitted a proposal for a settlement in the collective labour agreement negotiations between UPM Pulp and the Paperworkers' Union. The conciliator has asked the parties to state their position on the proposal by 14 April 2022 at 10:00 EET.

In the meanwhile, the conciliator will continue the conciliation with the Union and with UPM's other businesses. Paperworkers' Union has now also agreed that all business can run the negotiations parallel instead of having them one by one.

"I am pleased that the negotiations have reached a point where the conciliator has seen it possible to submit a proposal for a settlement. I am hopeful that the agreement will be reached, and I hope we get to start the mills as soon as possible," says JuhaKääriäinen, Vice President, Finland Pulp Operations at UPM Pulp, the chief negotiator for UPM Pulp.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


UPM-KYMMENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.