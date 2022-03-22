UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Settlement proposal in the collective labour agreement negotiations for UPM Pulp

(UPM, Helsinki, 22 March 2022 at 16:35 EET) - Conciliator Leo Suomaa has submitted a proposal for a settlement in the collective labour agreement negotiations between UPM Pulp and the Paperworkers' Union. The conciliator has asked the parties to state their position on the proposal by 14 April 2022 at 10:00 EET.



In the meanwhile, the conciliator will continue the conciliation with the Union and with UPM's other businesses. Paperworkers' Union has now also agreed that all business can run the negotiations parallel instead of having them one by one.

"I am pleased that the negotiations have reached a point where the conciliator has seen it possible to submit a proposal for a settlement. I am hopeful that the agreement will be reached, and I hope we get to start the mills as soon as possible," says JuhaKääriäinen, Vice President, Finland Pulp Operations at UPM Pulp, the chief negotiator for UPM Pulp.

