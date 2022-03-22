Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Cloud DX Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team

Healthcare team to use Connected Health kits to provide dignity in care for up to 85 patients

News in Summary

Cloud DX to provide Connected Heath kits and supporting software services

Program will support up to 85 patients in palliative care

This is the 10th contract this quarter for the Virtual Care platform

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, signs a contract with a healthcare team in Niagara, Ontario, Canada. The team will use Cloud DX's Connected Health kits and software services for up to 85 palliative patients. The 12-month contract will commence deployment this month, adding to Cloud DX's successful quarter and recently announced, industry first patent in vital-sign analysis . Connected Health has been deployed for palliative patients by other provinces and territories, including Yukon Health and Social Services, since 2019.

"While we're known for our post-surgical and chronic care programs, it is refreshing to work with clinics who are passionate about the extended benefits and applications of RPM. This healthcare team understands RPM and recognizes its many use cases," says Head of Operations, Cara MacDonald. "Making healthcare better means encompassing all stages of life, all stages of illness or conditions. We look forward to paving the palliative healthcare delivery pathway with a clinical leader in Ontario."

Palliative Care Management is the third focus area for Cloud DX, building upon its growing Post-Surgical and Chronic Care Management programs. As the digital healthcare sector grows globally, the company continues to work with care providers to pursue new use cases for virtual care and remote patient monitoring while innovating new care pathways alongside industry-leading partners such as Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life .

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694157/Cloud-DX-Signs-New-Palliative-Contract-with-Ontario-Healthcare-Team