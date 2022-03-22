The award-winning Canadian MyndMove therapy from MyndTec. Inc joins SoftBank-backed rehab robotics leader, Fourier Intelligence's network of partners

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2022) - Fourier Intelligence has announced a strategic alliance partnership with MyndTec Inc., an award-winning Canadian medical technology company specialising in innovative therapeutic medical devices.

This partnership will focus on the distribution of MyndMove, a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention, to the ever-expanding global network of Fourier Intelligence.

A virtual signing ceremony was held to commemorate the partnership between both parties. MyndTec's CEO, Craig Leon, Co-Founder, Dr Milos R. Popovic, Fourier Intelligence Co-Founder and Global HQ CEO, Zen Koh, General Manager, Owen Teoh and Operations Director, Sandra Lee, attended the virtual event.

From top left: Mr Owen Teoh, General Manager, Fourier Intelligence, Dr Milos R. Popovic, Co-Founder MyndTec Inc., and Ms Sandra Lee, Operations Director, Fourier Intelligence.

From bottom left: Mr Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec Inc. and Mr Zen Koh, Fourier Intelligence Global HQ CEO



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8590/117675_d6d36fa4942bcb21_001full.jpg

This partnership is timely as both parties recently reached strategic milestones. Fourier Intelligence received a Series D growth investment led by the SoftBank Group and backed by the Saudi Aramco P7 Venture Fund and the Yuanjing Capital earlier this year. MyndTec met all the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and began trading its common shares on the CSE on February 24th under the ticker symbol MYTC.

"Our partnership with MyndTec Inc. signifies yet another successful strategic collaboration with market leaders to offer innovative and clinically effective technology for our patients globally," said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global HQ CEO of Fourier Intelligence. "MyndMove, an electrical stimulation-based intervention, integrates perfectly into Fourier's RehabHub solution and complement our existing product/technology portfolio. Fourier will continue our investment into more of such joint technological developments to better provide highly integrated intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and patients."

Fourier's global network spans over 50 countries to ensure a broad market outreach for innovative technologies. With joint laboratories with some of the top research institutes in the world such as ETH Zürich, University of Melbourne, and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, Fourier is set to chart the new frontier of innovative medical technologies.





MyndMove therapy



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8590/117675_d6d36fa4942bcb21_002full.jpg

RehabHubTM



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8590/117675_d6d36fa4942bcb21_003full.jpg

"We are excited to enter into this meaningful partnership with Fourier Intelligence to strategically integrate our MyndMove technology into RehabHub. Fourier's proven track record establishing globally successful RehabHub, positively changing patient lives globally and the addition of MyndTec's innovative MyndMove therapy to this network will enable us to reach out to more patients worldwide," said Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec.

MyndTec's medical devices are designed to improve function, maximise independence, and enhance the quality of life for individuals with upper limb paralysis due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or some cases of traumatic brain injury.*

MyndTec Inc. also partners with several organisations such as the KITE Research Institute, the research arm of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute - University Health Network and the University of Toronto to develop and commercialise MyndMove therapy. The MyndMove therapy is also supported by numerous clinical studies, including randomised controlled trials in stroke and spinal cord injuries. The embedded stimulation protocols in MyndMove allows clinicians to stimulate natural, purposeful, and functional movements in patients.

*Disclaimer: MyndMove claims may differ depending on jurisdiction. Please contact MyndTec for details.

Media Contact

Fourier Intelligence

Grace NG

Senior Marketing Manager

Email: marketing.globalhq@fftai.com

MyndTec Inc.

Craig Leon

Email: investor.relations@myndtec.com

(416) 569-0430

About MyndTec

Co-founded in 2008 by Dr. Milos Popovic, MyndTec is a Canadian medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products that improve function, maximize independence and enhance the quality of life for individuals who have suffered injury to the central nervous system as a result of stroke, spinal cord injury and certain traumatic brain injuries. The Company develops non-invasive neurological and nervous system electrical stimulation therapeutics for the treatment of neurological diseases and injury specifically targeted to markets with large, growing and global patient populations. The Company's flagship product MyndMove is a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention. MyndMove uses neuroplasticity mechanisms to stimulate development of new neural efferent and afferent pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement and improve independence in their activities of daily living. The MyndMove system offers trained therapists the ability to assist individuals affected with paralysis to improve voluntary control of their limbs. The MyndMove therapy system offers a broad spectrum of sophisticated functional electrical stimulation software protocols which therapists customize to patient needs to enable meaningful controlled movements via proprietary stimulation technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, all statements regarding: events, performance or results of operations that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future; and its strategic re-launch of MyndMove devices in the United States. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "could", "continue", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled", "goal", "target", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that include, but are not limited to: expected future development; general economic conditions; the ability of the Company to execute on its business objectives; and other estimates and assumptions described in the Company's Listing Statement dated February 18, 2022 (the "Listing Statement"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's research, development and commercialization of its products could be stopped or delayed if any third party fails to provide sufficient quantities of products or components, or fails to do so at acceptable quality levels or prices, or fails to maintain or achieve satisfactory regulatory compliance; the Company expects to incur significant ongoing costs and obligations relating to its investment in infrastructure, growth, research and development, regulatory compliance and operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Listing Statement. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, however, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. These forward-looking statements are only current as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and the Company provides no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, other than as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117675