Forum Equity Partners Announces Acquisition of Relevance Wealth Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Forum Equity Partners ("Forum") today announced the closing of its acquisition of Relevance Wealth Management Inc. ("Relevance"). The acquisition allows a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forum to act as the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of all of the funds managed by Forum and Relevance.

As part of the transaction, Keith Pangretitsch, President and CEO of Relevance, has joined Forum as Managing Director, Head of Alternative Assets. Keith will be building and leading a national fundraising team.

"Keith provides Forum with leadership in the retail and institutional investor space," said Richard Abboud, Founder and CEO of Forum. "Keith has already made significant contributions to the Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund and will help us continue to build alternative products to serve private wealth and institutional investors."

"I am pleased to be joining Forum, with its 25-year history of delivering top-tier performance in alternative assets," said Keith Pangretitsch. "The Relevance philosophy, adding alternative investments to enable investors to better meet their financial goals with less volatility, aligns well with Forum's investment philosophy."

After the successful launch of two private alternative funds in 2021, Forum is continuing to grow its asset management business and innovate to be a leader in alternative asset investing in Canada.

About Forum Equity Partners

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager with a focus on real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Since its founding in 1996, Forum has worked with its partners to pursue value-added and opportunistic investments and achieve aggressive growth through innovation and active management. Forum is committed to exploring innovative and sustainable opportunities that deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to its stakeholders. Forum's assets under management represent approximately C$1.7 billion in enterprise value. Visit: www.forumequitypartners.com.

