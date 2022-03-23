



TOKYO, Mar 23, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET) of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. in the group of a comprehensive energy infrastructure affiliate of Calik Holding(1) have constructed a demo plant of their stand-alone Triple Hybrid Power Generation System "EBLOX"(2) in the Republic of Turkey. The plant was built in Malatya, in the factory of Calik Denim (Calik Denim Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.), a group company of Calik Holding. EBLOX optimizes the use of renewable power sources by combining them with a reciprocating engine generator and a battery. This allows for a stable power supply that meets the local electrical demand. We plan to use the demonstration to collect data for further improvement and to display EBLOX's ability to potential customers, partners, and government authorities who are involved in constructing microgrids around Africa and neighboring countries of Turkey.The plant was built based on the collaboration that was signed in 2019 between MHIET and Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. with the goal of developing advanced structure for tailored based demand for Malatya Project and new expanding sales of EBLOX in Africa and neighboring countries of Turkey.(3) Renewable energy can be highly unstable due to changes in the environment and other factors, making it unreliable to power microgrids or minigrids. MHIET developed EBLOX as a solution to this problem, and Calik Enerji showed strong interest in the technology, offered assistance to develop EBLOX and to spread tailored solutions to Turkey, its neighboring countries and Africa etc.The plant demonstrates how EBLOX can supply power to isolated microgrids, reduce fuel costs, and contribute to decarbonization using renewable energy, and consists of a 120kW solar power system, 150kW/167kWh storage battery, two 34kW gensets, a dummy load device of 300kW, and the control system "COORDY."Many regions around the world located outside of the grid power network require simple and stand-alone microgrids. At the same time, stand-alone distributed power is increasingly being recognized as a power source in case of natural disasters such as earthquakes, storms, and floods. These factors, along with the worldwide trend toward decarbonization, make renewable energy critical in these areas.With Calik Enerji's remarkable experience in the targeted regions and MHIET's expertise, both parties aim to promote EBLOX as a strategic solution for carbon neutrality.(1) For more information about Calik Enerji, please refer to the following URL.https://www.calikenerji.com(2) The name EBLOX refers to the combination of blocks of multiple energies that build our society.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwyN6SOD0PQ(3) Please refer to the following press release for details on the collaboration between MHIET and Calik Enerji for the promotion of EBLOX.https://www.mhi.com/group/mhiet/news/20190829.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.