GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (71/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEBA) due to an ordinary
dividend of SEK 6.00 and a re-calculation of gross return forwards in Neles Oyj
(NELES) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.27.The re-calculation is effective
from the ex-date, March 23, 2022. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1052972
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
