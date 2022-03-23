Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris: Al) signed a share purchase agreement with a financial institution in the context of its Share Buyback Program, which was approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on May 4th, 2021.

The terms of the agreement, signed on March 23rd, 2022, set a volume of 1,200,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.25% of the share capital of the Group as of 23/03/2022) for a maximum price not exceeding the limits authorized by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 4th, 2021 and the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 29th, 2021 (i.e. €200 per share).

The initial purchase price (€150.74 per share) matches the share price upon closing of the stock market on the day preceding the signing date of the agreement, leading to an initial total purchase price of €180,888,000. This initial purchase price will be adjusted at the end of the share purchase period set in the share purchase agreement, such an adjustment being subject to a dedicated press release.

The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be affected to the implementation of performance share plans or employee share ownership transactions of the Company.

Details on the Share Buyback Programme can be found in the 2021 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 6 Board of Directors' report on the resolutions presented to the Combined General Meeting), available on the Company's website.

