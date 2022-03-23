Korean beauty products supplier Amorepacific has agreed to buy electricity from 5MW of renewables operated by LNG provider SK E&S. The 20-year deal is South Korea's first step into unsubsidized renewable energy development.South Korean natural liquefied gas (LNG) provider SK E&S will supply renewable electricity to Seoul-based beauty products supplier Amorepacific under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The electricity will be provided by a 5MW renewable energy plant operated by SK E&S at an unspecified location. As of December 2021, SK E&S was operating and developing solar PV power ...

