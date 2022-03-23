- (PLX AI) - Aker Horizons shares rose almost 8% in morning trading after the company sold its stake in REC Silicon at 15 times the purchase price.
- • Aker Horizons sold its entire stake to Hanwha at NOK 20 per share, after buying it at NOK 1.325 per share at the end of 2019
- • Total proceeds NOK 1,402 million
- • Aker Horizons is continuing to crystalize its portfolio value through acquisitions, Carnegie said
- • Today's transaction adds about NOK 0.4 per share to Aker Horizons NAV, SEB said
