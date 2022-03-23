The "Toys Games Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a practical source of information that displays clear rankings and profiles with all key data of national and international toys games retail chains.

The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), data on turnover development, shop types, banners, number of stores, website and much other relevant information.

Many profiles display storefront pictures as well. Multinational retailer profiles feature the head office in each country as well as the local management of the subsidiaries. The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data.

The database focuses on European markets such as Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain. Nevertheless many other countries are included as well. Some countries do not offer full coverage yet. Rankings and profiles are given in the same way for all retail companies, sectors, and countries. All data are updated frequently by our international research team. The total number of retailers in the database grows as new retailer profiles are added daily. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search. Via this page an additional 14 retail sectors are accessible.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Blokker Holding

Game Digital

Gamestop

MediaMarkt/Saturn

Micromania

Mothercare

Simba Dicke Group

Toys R Us

Vedes

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6rbwt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005472/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900