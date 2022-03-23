Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 10:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On Sun Finance Treasury Limited bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on March 23, 2022 decided to admit for trading Sun Finance Treasury
Limited bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 24,
2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    Sun Finance Treasury Limited              
Issuer's short name   SUN                          
Securities ISIN code   LV0000802494                      
Securities maturity   30.06.2024                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 1 000                       
 security                                    
Number of listed     20 000                         
 securities                                   
Fixed annual coupon   11%                          
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Once a quarter on the last Business Day of the last  
             month of a quarter                  
Orderbook short name   SUNB110024FA                      



Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company description 2022 and Terms of the Notes
Issue available in the announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of Sun Finance Treasury Limited is Signet Bank AS until
March 24, 2022. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.