UNILIN, a Belgian manufacturer of flooring, panels and insulation products for the home, has chosen Shippeo, a global leader and European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, to boost service and savings.

Headquartered in Belgium, UNILIN owns 15 powerful brands (including the Quickstep flooring brand) and distributes its products in over 23 countries throughout Europe. The company operates eight key loading sites, consisting of plants, warehouses and a cross dock, and makes over 100,000 deliveries per year to specialised DIY and building supplies retailers via a network of 20 carrier partners.

A lack of visibility of external transport quality, lead times and proof of delivery led UNILIN to look for a solution that would help with supply chain optimisation and the streamlining of processes, thereby improving customer service and enabling the company to stay competitive in its market.

By implementing Shippeo's real-time transportation visibility solution to collect location data for all deliveries, UNILIN was able to proactively inform customers about potential delays. Shippeo's advanced ability to track Less-than-Truckload (LTL) was critical, as LTL is UNILIN's main and most complex transportation method. Shippeo's solution has been specifically engineered to overcome tracking challenges associated with LTL by using advanced integrations with carriers' Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and highly accurate geofencing techniques. The live location data captured, along with automatically generated proofs of delivery, is accessible to users on the Shippeo platform portal. Delivery status information provided by Shippeo will also be made available to UNILIN customers via their own customer portal.

Following the success of the first business use case for real-time transportation visibility, UNILIN is now exploring taking advantage of Shippeo's mobile application for more granular visibility of own fleet shipments thanks to its parcel scanning capabilities.

Shippeo's Dennis van Bodegom, Director Northern Europe, is thrilled to be working with UNILIN: "Our organisations both share a strong commitment to excellence in service, and I'm sure Shippeo's real-time visibility and predictive capabilities will lead to an optimised and proactive supply chain, for the benefit of UNILIN as well as their customers."

Geert van Damme, Transport Distribution Manager at UNILIN, said: "I did some market studies and a lot of companies came up with ideas. But the only one who could convince me to do a proof of concept was Shippeo. The ability to automatically provide our customers with real-time tracking for all our LTL deliveries is a game changer. The level of data and insight we now have access to also brings much more clarity around our delivery performance."

Shippeo, a global leader and European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, helps major shippers and logistics service providers leverage transportation to deliver exceptional customer service and achieve operational excellence. Their Multimodal Visibility Network connects FTL, LTL, parcel, and container transport and integrates 875+ TMS, telematics and ELD systems using a unique API. The Shippeo platform provides instant access to real-time delivery tracking, automates customer processes and offers unmatched ETA accuracy thanks to a proprietary and industry-leading algorithm developed in-house. Over 100 customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 28 million shipments per year across 75 countries.

Unilin Group is a global reference for interior design and building. The company engineers, manufactures and markets laminate flooring, luxury vinyl tiles, sheet vinyl, engineered parquet, carpet tiles, broadloom carpet, raw and decorative panels, industrial floors, wall and roof systems and insulation boards. Unilin employs 7.500 people at 105 locations all over the globe, 30 of which are production sites. In 2020, Unilin achieved a turnover of €2.21 billion. Customers and partners know the company as Unilin, IVC or Godfrey Hirst, or through one of its brands, such as Quick-Step, Moduleo, Utherm, Pergo, Evola, Xtratherm or ClicWall. Unilin Group is proudly part of Mohawk Industries, the world's largest flooring company with a turnover of 10 billion and 41.600 employees.

