- (PLX AI) - Auto1 shares reversed course and fell 15% as weak guidance overshadowed fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- • Auto1 Q4 revenues were better than expected, and shares initially rose at the open
- • But on closer inspection, several elements of the 2022 guidance were below expectations
- • The company sees retail segment units outlook of 70,000-90,000, while consensus was for 91,000
- • Sees merchant segment outlook units 580,000-680,000, while consensus was 674,000
- • Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for minus 2-3% implies an adjusted EBITDA loss of EUR 156 million, higher than consensus, which expected a loss of EUR 140 million for 2022
