AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

LONDON and PHOENIX, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACUT), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time.

"We are pleased to reach this important milestone to increase awareness of AccuStem and broaden our shareholder base," said Wendy Blosser, CEO of AccuStem. "This is a critical step toward our goal of listing on the NASDAQ Capital Markets."

Transfer of American Depository Shares (ADSs)

Persons registered as holding Old AccuStem (AccuStem Sciences Ltd) ADSs at the effective date (March 23, 2022) set by the Depositary, JP Morgan, will be entitled to receive one AccuStem US share in DTC for every ten Old AccuStem ADSs (representing two underlying Old AccuStem Shares).

Holders of old AccuStem Shares

Holders of Old AccuStem Shares will shortly receive a statement from the transfer agent, Philadelphia Stock Transfer, Inc, including instructions on the next steps to deposit the stock via the Direct Registration System.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fensterer

Phone: 415-640-6010

Email: jeff@accustem.com

Investor Contact:

Wendy Blosser

Email: investors@accustem.com