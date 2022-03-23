Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment to Participate in the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, March 29 at 2:00 pm ET

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today that Bill O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, March 29 at 2:00 pm ET.

Mr. O'Dowd with partake in a fireside chat discussion with Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group.

Conference agenda and registration details can be found at: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. WCIP is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries and provides expanded service offerings to the more than two dozen active Web3 projects and partners on Dolphin companies' rosters. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

