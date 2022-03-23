Cyclica Inc. ("Cyclica"), a neo-biotech with the vision to advance the most robust and sustainable drug discovery pipeline, and Arctoris Ltd. ("Arctoris"), a tech-enabled biopharma company that combines its unique automation with computational approaches to progress drug discovery, have agreed to expand their partnership to progress drug discovery programs for novel neurodegenerative targets with a focus on Alzheimer's disease. This planned expansion of the partnership follows the results from an initial engagement that yielded positive results for targets related to both oncology and neurodegenerative disease.

"Cyclica's platform and capabilities in combination with the biological assay development of Arctoris will enable us to yield meaningful results and advance research development for patients suffering from Alzheimers and other neurodegenerative diseases. The potential of combining our two specialties is very promising and we are extremely optimistic about the impact this partnership is expected to have on patients," shares Naheed Kurji, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Cyclica.

Dr. Martin-Immanuel Bittner, MD DPhil FRSA, CEO of Arctoris, comments by sharing, "Our joint drug discovery program focuses on dual specificity inhibitors a very promising yet also challenging modality. Cyclica is one of the leaders in this space, leveraging their structure-based and AI-directed molecule design for polypharmacology, while at Arctoris we have built a particular expertise in complex mechanistic enzymology and advanced cell-based models in neurodegeneration. This is a highly synergistic partnership, and I am excited about what we can achieve together for patients around the world in an indication area in dire need of new and better treatment options."

Cyclica and Arctoris have long-term plans for their partnership as discussions are already underway about tackling additional therapeutic targets.

About Cyclica

Cyclica advances molecules that embrace the complexity of the disease. Our work spans dozens of collaborations with large pharma and biotech and several joint ventures. We are a passionate team of biotech and pharma professionals, biologists, chemists, and computer scientists who live and labour at the intersection of our collective expertise. To learn more about Cyclica and how we partner, please visit www.cyclicarx.com

About Arctoris

Arctoris is a tech-enabled drug discovery company headquartered in Oxford and Boston. Arctoris combines its unique automation platform, Ulysses, with advanced computational approaches and a world-class team of seasoned drug hunters to guide and rapidly progress its wholly owned and partnered drug discovery programs in oncology and neurology. To learn more about Arctoris, please visit https://www.arctoris.com/.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information which include, among other things, plans to advance drug discovery programs by Cyclica and Arctoris. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we cannot assure you that the events reflected will be achieved.

