Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Berlin
23.03.22
17:15 Uhr
6,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.03.2022 | 17:31
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Volta Finance Ltd (VTA) What Volta brings to investors

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Volta Finance Ltd (VTA) What Volta brings to investors

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Volta Finance Ltd (VTA) What Volta brings to investors 23-March-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance (VTA) | What Volta brings to investors

Volta Finance Ltd (VTA) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his recent report entitled 'What Volta brings to investors' and explains the 3 points that he raises in his report, higher returns, higher income and low correlation.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1310167 23-March-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2022 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
