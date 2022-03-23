Acquisition Further Expands The Company's Global Managed Support Services Business

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, the provider of Ireland's National Digital Radio Service (NDRS).

TETRA Ireland delivers mission-critical voice and data land mobile radio communications to thousands of first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services, state utilities and volunteer organizations across the country. The network is based on the latest TETRA digital radio technology from Motorola Solutions. (Credit: Motorola Solutions)

TETRA Ireland delivers mission-critical voice and data land mobile radio (LMR) communications to thousands of first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services, state utilities and volunteer organizations across the country. The network is based on the latest TETRA digital radio technology from Motorola Solutions.

"Delivering, managing and operating critical LMR networks is foundational to what we do," said Greg Brown, Chairman CEO, Motorola Solutions. "As a trusted technology partner in Ireland for over 40 years, we look forward to continuing to provide the interoperable mission-critical communications that Ireland's emergency and public service agencies rely on every day."

The investment in TETRA Ireland demonstrates Motorola Solutions' commitment to growing its worldwide Managed Support Services business. The company owns and operates networks and security operations centers around the globe, supporting customers to work more productively and safely across a wide range of industries including public safety, mining, oil and gas and public transportation.

Terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security access control and command center software, bolstered by managed support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions' actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to successfully integrate and operate TETRA Ireland. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

