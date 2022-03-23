Capgemini announced today that it has been named a Leader in multiple quadrants of the Digital Banking Services 2021 report from ISG Provider Lens.

The study analyzes the solutions offered for banks in the US, UK, and the Nordics in four distinct areas of consultative and professional services. The findings from the analysis help assess the service providers operating in defined segments based on the strength of their portfolio and their competitiveness in the market.

In the Banking Governance, Risk, and Compliance Services quadrant, ISG highlights Capgemini's integrated offerings and partner expertise make it a leader in the risk and compliance space.

ISG highlights Capgemini's integrated offerings and partner expertise make it a leader in the risk and compliance space. In the Transformational and Digital Banking Services quadrant, Capgemini's systematic framework, structured approach, and methodically designed portfolio position it as a leader in the digital transformation segment.

Capgemini's systematic framework, structured approach, and methodically designed portfolio position it as a leader in the digital transformation segment. In the Payment and Card Processing Services quadrant, ISG recognizes that Capgemini's well-diversified payment product suite, long-standing associations with clients, and influential thought leadership, have resulted in market dominance in the payments space.

"Being recognized by ISG as a Leader for Digital Banking Services in the US, UK, and the Nordics is a testament to Capgemini's long-standing commitment to collaborate with our partners globally to realize business value, our structured approach towards digital transformation, and a diversified product suite," said Nilesh Vaidya, Industry Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Capgemini's Financial Services.

Gowtham Kumar, Lead Analyst, ISG, US Banking, declared, "Capgemini offers a diverse and robust portfolio of digital banking services with a high degree of flexibility and customization capabilities, addressing unique pain-points that are specific to customers and business leaders in the banking industry. A key aspect of Capgemini's offering is its modernization and transformation vision placing customer centricity and human-centric design as the foundational layer to build its portfolio, service delivery and go-to-market strategies for payments, risk management, branch transformation, and several others.

Sushma Kaza, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG, UK/Nordics Banking, further added, "Capgemini's industry leadership in the highly competitive digital banking services market stems from a strong product portfolio, a deep sense of customer commitment and a systematic and structured approach to client's problems. The company's high standards of professionalism, integrated value system and influential thought leadership further bolster its market image

