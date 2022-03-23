NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Lundin Mining (76/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Mining Corporation (LUMI) due to an extra dividend. Gross return forwards/futures were also adjusted for an ordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 75/22. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053254