Comcast today announced it will expand service to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Eagle Mountain City over the next four years. Comcast will invest more than $22 million, without the use of any public funds, to bring the entire suite of Xfinity services to the Eagle Mountain community. Internet options will range from $9.95 per month with Comcast's Internet Essentials program, to super-fast 1-Gigabit broadband service. 'Giving our residents another choice for cable and internet services improves the quality of life for our residents,' said Tom Westmoreland, Eagle Mountain mayor. 'We look forward to welcoming Comcast into our community.' This expansion will provide qualifying families and individuals with access to Comcast's affordable Internet Essentials program, the nation's largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 160,000 low-income Utahns to the power of the internet at home - many for the first time. 'As one of the fastest growing cities in Utah, we are eager for opportunities that will lend to successful businesses and thriving neighborhoods,' said Tyler Savage, Chairman, Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce. 'Comcast will be a powerful presence that our community can rely on in pursuit of these endeavors. We look forward to working closely with Comcast as our city continues to grow and become more prosperous.' Beginning in early 2023, residents in Eagle Mountain will have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1 cable, Xfinity Home security and Internet Essentials . Residential customers will also be able to use more than 19 million hotspots across the country, an award-winning voice remote, and a streaming service offering more than 15,000 hours of content. Once completed, businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business services including Ethernet, Internet, advanced voice solutions, and video services, including WiFi, Voice, TV, and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business' comprehensive portfolio of products and services help meet the day-to-day demands for large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations, or connecting offices to third-party data centers. "We are committed to supporting Utah's growth plans by building infrastructure and bringing high-speed broadband to meet the state's next-generation capacity needs,' said Bryan Thomas, vice president, Network Engineering, Comcast Mountain West Region. 'Our network expansion in Eagle Mountain is the latest example of the significant investments we've already made in the state. Since 2019, we've invested $881 million in technology and infrastructure capital expenditures, taxes and fees, employee wages and benefits, and charitable giving.' Comcast is also proud to participate in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is a federal program that provides those who qualify up to $30/month credit towards their Internet service for the duration of the program. Eligible customers can apply their ACP credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service, and Comcast's Internet Essentials customers can effectively get service for free after the credit is applied. New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/free or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866- 429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Effectv Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with more than 30 million households with video service. For more information, visit www.effectv.com. Contact Details Deneiva Knight, External Affair Director Comcast Mountain West Region - Utah +1 520-345-9792 deneiva_knight@comcast.com Company Website https://utah.comcast.com/

