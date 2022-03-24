Eezy Oyj: Eezy acquires Siqni and Leidenschaft

EEZY PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 24 MARCH 2022 AT 8 A.M.

Eezy acquires Siqni and Leidenschaft

In line with its strategy, Eezy will strengthen its research and coaching services by acquiring research and business culture companies The Siqnificant Company Ltd and Leidenschaft Ltd. The companies will become part of Eezy Flow Ltd, which belongs to the Eezy Group and offers management, strategy, research and change management services.

Leidenschaft is Finland's first business culture agency, whose mission is to develop business culture into a real competitive advantage. The Siqnificant Company's product, Siqni, is the world's first tool for gaining employee understanding and measuring employee experience. In 2021, more than 200 organisations operating in 21 different languages responded to Siqni's surveys. In 2021, the combined revenue of Siqni and Leidenschaft was approximately EUR 3 million.

"We will continue our determined growth in line with our strategy. We are already complementing our extensive research portfolio and strengthening our corporate design and cultural expertise by acquiring and integrating the excellent services of Siqni and Leidenschaft into Eezy. This acquisition allows us to offer better and more diverse services to our wide customer base," says Pasi Papunen, Executive Vice President of Eezy.

The acquisition strengthens Eezy's position as the market's leading research company, with nearly 200,000 respondents responding to its surveys every year. In terms of business culture development services, the company's market share will increase significantly.

"We founded Leidenschaft and The Siqnificant Company to change the way the Finnish workplaces operate. To our delight, we have found out that Eezy shares this mission with us. We think that us combining forces is great news for the Finnish working life. Together we have more resources to push the change forward," say Panu Luukka, Mona Rundberg and Markus Jussila, the founders of Leidenshaft and The Siqnificant Company.

"Our goal is to take Finnish employee related research and consulting to a whole new level and utilise artificial intelligence to make business predictions and to enhance employee experience. Our business culture development services are expanding as some of the best cultural designers in the industry are joining our team, and in addition to our extensive research portfolio, we will be able to offer Siqni's attractive and high-quality survey tool to accelerate our clients' growth. With Siqni we have the largest working life database and the best experts in Finland and Leidenshaft's cultural expertise will lead us a step forward in our path toward our dream of perfecting the workplaces in Finland," says Kalle Ruuskanen, Business Director of Eezy Flow.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on 1 April 2022.

