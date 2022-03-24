Nasdaq Launches World's First Carbon Removal Indexes

- Indexes to support standardization and transparency in the carbon removal market Stockholm/Helsinki, March 24, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of new commodity reference price indexes. The indexes are the first in the world to track the price of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and will follow the price of Carbon Removal Certificates (CORCs) issued by Puro.earth. By providing access to reference prices for carbon removal, Nasdaq aims to create the transparency needed to encourage investment and support project financing decisions. "This new family of indexes creates a reference price for carbon removal and represents another step forward in Nasdaq's journey to create a transparent and robust market for carbon removal together with Puro.earth," said Fredrik Ekström, Head of European Fixed Income and ESG. "The indexes will create a price benchmark to help our clients better understand the true cost of neutralizing their emissions. They will also serve to stimulate the growth of the carbon removal ecosystems by supporting the business case for new carbon removal projects and help potential investors make better informed decisions." Puro.earth is a leading marketplace for carbon removal in which Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in June 2021. The main index, CORC Carbon Removal Price Index (Nasdaq: CORCX), reflects the cost of sequestering one ton of carbon dioxide based on CORC transactions from all engineered carbon removal methods supported by the Puro Standard. The CORC Biochar Price Index (Nasdaq: CORCCHAR) and the CORC Bio-based Construction Materials Price Index (Nasdaq: CORCWOOD) reflect the price of carbon removal in the form of biochar, and bio-based construction materials such as wooden building elements, respectively. "This launch marks an exciting moment for the voluntary carbon market. The indexes will give visibility into the trends of carbon removal credit pricing to climate finance stakeholders and have the potential to pave the way for the commoditization of CORCs," said Antti Vihavainen, CEO of Puro.earth. "Over time, as the voluntary market for carbon removal becomes more liquid, the reference price index family will serve as a platform to create innovative new financial products that support our journey towards a net zero economy." The dissemination of the new indexes will begin effective March 24, 2022. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com About Puro.earth Puro.earth is the world's first B2B marketplace, standard and registry focused solely on carbon removal. Aiming at climate and economic impact, our mission is to mobilize the world's economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. We provide voluntary corporate buyers long-term carbon removal procurement portfolios to fulfill net zero pledges, by identifying suppliers, verifying their negative emissions and issuing CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) with the Puro Standard, the first carbon standard for engineered carbon removal. Trusted by leading organizations, Puro.earth is driving forward a market of carbon negative industries, enabling a new revenue stream for carbon removal suppliers to accelerate their growth. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth. Visit us at https://puro.earth or on LinkedIn Puro.earth and Twitter @PuroCO2Removal Media contacts Nasdaq Maarit Bystedt maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com +358 (0)9 6166 7274 Puro.earth Tom Davis tom@gongcommunications.com +44 (0)20 7935 4800