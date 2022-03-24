Anzeige
24.03.2022 | 08:08
Orosur Mining Inc. - Directors purchase of shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX-V/AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, and Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, each acquired 50,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("Common Shares").

Following these transactions,Brad Georgeis interested in 162,000 Common Shares, representing 0.09 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Louis Castro is interested in 145,000 Common Shares representing 0.08 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - JointBroker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)Name

1. Brad George

2. Louis Castro

2.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)Position / status

1. CEO

2. Executive Chairman

b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOrosur Mining Inc.
b)LEI213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
c)Description of the financial instrument

Common shares of no par value each

ISIN: CA6871961059

d)Nature of the transaction1 and 2: Purchase of share
e)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)

1. 9.9935p

2. 9.920p

50,000

50,000

f)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

See above.
g)Date of the transaction1 and 2: 23rd March 2022
h)Place of the transaction1 and 2. AIM

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694475/Orosur-Mining-Inc--Directors-purchase-of-shares

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
