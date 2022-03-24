Aino Health AB (publ): Centric chooses to expand Aino HealthManager to Norway

Centric chooses to expand the use of HealthManager as SaaS solution to support managers and increase productivity and well-being among its employees.

Centric is a global supplier within rental of generalists, mediation of specialists as well as outsourcing and system solutions in the retail trade.

Centric has previously used HealthManager in the Swedish operations and are very satisfied with how the system supports employees and managers in working in a systematic way with Human Capital Productivity and sustainability. Based on these results have Centric decided to expand the use of HealthManager to its operations in Norway.



"We are very pleased that Centric now chooses to expand the use of HealthManager to Norway and look forward to continuing to contribute to Centric's operations" , says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

HealthManager is Ainos SaaS solution that supports managers with internal productivity-related processes and absence management.

HealthManager also offers reporting and analysis tools to track important metrics related to the company productivity and well-being management.

The goal of the solution is to digitize work ability processes and increase employee engagement.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading the supplier of Software as a Service Solutions within Human Capital Productivity and Employee Sustainability.

The company's complete system with SaaS platforms and services reduce sick leave, reduce related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information, visit ainohealth.com.

About Centric

Centric is a global supplier in the hiring of generalists, brokerage of specialists as well as outsourcing and system solutions in the retail trade.

Centric also operates in Software Solutions, IT Outsourcing, Business Process Outsourcing and healthcare. Centric has 4,300 employees located in several European countries.