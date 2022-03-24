Aspo Oyj: Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc

Changes in company's own shares

March 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.





Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares



Aspo Plc has granted 89 400 treasury shares to employees included in the Performance Share Plan 2021-2023. The transfer is based on the share issue authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 8, 2021. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of Performance Share Plan 2021-2023 without compensation.



After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 72 250 treasury shares.



Aspo announced the Performance Share Plan 2021-2023 in a stock exchange release issued on February 11, 2021.





Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO



Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.





