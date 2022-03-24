The planned solar capacity should be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2023. Titanium products provider Tronoxhe will purchase the electricity.US-based titanium products provider Tronox has agreed to buy electricity for mines and smelters in South Africa from 200MW of solar capacity operated by Cape Town-based renewable energy developer Sola Group. The electricity will be supplied to Tronox through wheeling agreements, which will see South African state-owned utility Eskom paid for the maintenance and upkeep of its infrastructure to transport the energy. The planned capacity should be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...