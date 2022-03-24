The "Country Reports: 12 Month Subscription Service" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 12-month subscription service allows you to view all reports in the publisher's online reader and download PDFs.

You will receive email updates when a new report is published, allowing you to keep current across a wide range of sectors and territories.

New country reports are published approximately once per month.

With 185,000 subscribers globally, the country investment reports provide in-depth economic coverage on countries around the world, offering the most extensive independent, unbiased, and accurate intelligence available.

Features and Benefits:

Go behind the scenes through exclusive interviews with influential leaders in the government, public and private sectors

Inform your market-entry strategies with sector-by-sector overviews of the main trends, opportunities and challenges

Get up to speed with conversations in local boardrooms through in-depth and thought-provoking analyses of the most topical economic and business issues

Leverage comparative research to spotlight synergies, competitive advantages and areas for improvement

Forecast scenarios for the year ahead, using a combination of hard stats and expert analysis, in a concise format designed to save you time

Make data-driven business decisions with digestible macroeconomic and sector indicators and infographics

Suitable For:

Executives and entrepreneurs

Bankers and hedge fund managers

Journalists and communications professionals

Consultants and advisers of all kinds

Academics and students

Government and policy-research delegations

Diplomats and expatriates

Sectors Covered:

Tax

Education

Retail

Tourism

Health

Legal Framework

Real Estate

Industry

Agriculture

Construction

Media Advertising

Transport

ICT

Economy

Financial Services

Energy

Environment

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents:

Country Profile

Economy

Banking

Capital Markets

Insurance

Energy Utilities

Industry Retail

ICT Innovation

Construction Real Estate

Transport Logistics

Agriculture

Tourism

Health Education

Tax

Legal Framework

The Guide

Countries Covered

Algeria

Argentina

Bahrain

Colombia

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Egypt

Gabon

Ghana

Indonesia

Jordan

Kenya

KSA (Medina)

Kuwait

Malaysia

Mexico

Mongolia

Morocco

Myanmar

Nigeria

Oman

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad Tobago

Tunisia

UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah)

Vietnam

