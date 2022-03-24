DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 204.7793
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 362332
CODE: GILI LN
ISIN: LU1407893301
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
