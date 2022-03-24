--The state-of-the-art facility in Aix-en-Provence also serves as the new headquarters of Hologic France--

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health, opened its new Innovation Center today in Aix-en-Provence, France. This announcement follows Hologic's 2019 acquisition of Aix-en-Provence-based SuperSonic Imagine and further demonstrates Hologic's commitment to the EMEA region. The new commercial office, training and research and development facility will support Hologic's ultrasound, interventional and surgical solutions across the continuum of breast health care.

Innovation Center in Aix-en-Provence, France (Photo: Business Wire)

"Hologic is a global champion for women's health and brings innovative technologies to healthcare professionals helping them detect, diagnose and treat illnesses and health conditions earlier and more effectively," said Antoine Bara, General Manager of Hologic France. "The significant investment being made in France is another example of Hologic's relentless commitment to innovation and its mission to improve the health and well-being of 3.9 billion woman globally."

The facility also will serve as Hologic's new French headquarters. They will operate as a hub to bring new innovations to market, expanding access to new technologies in the European market, and building the expertise of healthcare professionals. This investment will bring to life Hologic's ambition to improve women's health globally by developing innovative products and services that drive certainty in outcomes for patients and providers.

Hologic is a champion of women's health and recently launched the Hologic Global Women's Health Index in France. The Index is a multiyear effort that measures five dimensions of health which explain 80% of women's life expectancy: Preventive Care, Basic Needs, Opinions of Health Safety, Individual Health, and Emotional Health. It provides a global, and comprehensive data set from the lived experiences of women and girls to guide world leaders, policymakers, and women. The data set helps to understand the issues and promote action to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of women worldwide. It represents the knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of 2.5 billion women aged 15+. More information on the Index and specific data for France is available on request.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include creation of the world's first commercial 3D mammography system to detect breast cancer; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

