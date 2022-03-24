SATO Oyj: Resolutions taken by the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 24 March 2022 at 2:25 pm





Adoption of financial statements and discharge from liability

On 24 March 2022 the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation adopted the company's financial statements for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2021 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period 2021.





Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be six (6).

The Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board. Members Esa Lager, Tarja Pääkkönen, Sharam Rahi, Johannus (Hans) Spikker and Timo Stenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.





Auditor



Deloitte Oy, the firm of authorized public accountants, was elected as the auditor. Deloitte Oy has notified that APA Aleksi Martamo will serve as the auditor with principal responsibility.



Dividend distribution

The Annual General Meeting resolved that EUR 0.50 per share is paid out in dividends by SATO Corporation for the financial period ending 31 December 2021. The record date for dividend distribution is March 28, 2022 and the dividend is to be paid on April 7, 2022.



Further information

CEO Antti Aarnio, tel. +358 20 134 4200

CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 20 134 4226

www.sato.fi





DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd., Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2021, SATO owned nearly 27,000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 5 billion.





