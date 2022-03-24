Recent Warnings from the Biden Administration Point to Potential Cyber Threats Aimed at Critical Organizations

NetWitness, an RSA business, and globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, today released guidance from its Incident Response team urging global enterprises to take measures to prepare for potential cyberattacks related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The world has been bracing for potential large-scale cyberattacks stemming from the conflict for weeks, and recent developments indicate that enterprises should take proactive measures to shore up their cybersecurity postures and capabilities," said David Gaik, Senior Director of Services for NetWitness. "We are strongly recommending that enterprises concerned about incidents should make a plan now, and where appropriate, secure a retainer for incident response services from a trusted cybersecurity vendor. Whether that is with NetWitness or another vendor, having a plan in place should be a high priority."

The Biden Administration released a statement on March 21 urging companies to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities and protections in the face of potentially damaging cyber activity perpetrated by threat actors as part of the ongoing conflict. The Administration also urged organizations to execute a number of best practices for bolstering cyber defense capabilities.

The NetWitness Incident Response team is available to assist organizations with enacting these recommendations, as well as several other services, and does not require organizations to be existing NetWitness customers or have NetWitness technology in place. These services include:

Incident Response Retainer: The NetWitness IR team stands by to help mitigate the impact of an incident through proactive response, leveraging the NetWitness Platform and third-party solutions already in use by the customer.

Incident Response Rapid Deploy: The IR team mobilizes following a breach to minimize damage and gather intelligence using NetWitness solutions.

Incident Discovery: The IR team proactively uncovers potentially malicious activity and delivers specific remediation steps for identified threats.

Controlled Attack and Response Exercise: The IR team conducts a comprehensive assessment of cybersecurity capabilities to respond to a real-world attack scenario and recommendations of how to improve them using available resources.

