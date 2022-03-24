Taura Gold Provides Exploration Update at the Shabu Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") is pleased to provide an exploration update at the Shabu Project located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northeast of Red Lake. The Company is in advanced stages of planning a summer 2022 work program to investigate multiple target areas at the property. The 2022 work program will include prospecting, geological mapping and sampling. Additional details of the upcoming work program will be provided as it is finalized.

Recent work at the property includes a soil sampling campaign completed in 2020 by Taura Gold, along with an airborne VLF-EM survey completed in 2020. and a high-resolution helicopter magnetic survey completed in 2019 (Figures 1 & 2). The recent exploration data has been used in conjunction with historically defined gold mineralization to identify multiple areas of interest at the property which will be investigated in the 2022 program.

Figure 1. Total magnetic intensity derived from helicopter magnetic survey at the Shabu property.

Figure 2. First vertical derivative derived from helicopter magnetic survey at the Shabu property.

About the Shabu Project

The Shabu property is located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. The road accessible property is made up of 32 mining claims that cover an area of 720 ha. Historic work on the property has defined gold mineralization at surface through trenching and diamond drilling. Gold mineralization at the property occurs in quartz-carbonate veins with 2-3% pyrite hosted in shear zones associated with contacts of the granodiorite and porphyritic dykes.

About Taura Gold

Taura Gold is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Shabu Project in the Red Lake District of Northwestern Ontario. The Company is also active in assessing acquisition and joint venture opportunities in various jurisdictions from time to time.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Karly Oliver, P. Geo., Director of Taura Gold Inc., and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

