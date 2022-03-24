beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, has announced a partnership with FourVision, a European consulting firm specializing in Human Resources Management (HRM) solutions, who will implement the beqom compensation solution for customers using Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of business applications designed to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences. beqom rapide365 is fully integrated to Dynamics 365 to provide advanced Total Compensation to Dynamics 365 customers.

FourVision is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and a certified implementation partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The company was the first Microsoft partner focused on using the HRM module of Dynamics 365 to support digital HR transformation. FourVision was winner of the 2019 Partner of the Year Award for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Talent.

"We're very happy to partner with beqom and be able to add an advanced Total Compensation Management platform to our portfolio of services," said Peter Wolbeek, Co-Founder and CEO at FourVision. "With this partnership, we'll be able to bring Total Compensation to the next level and keep enabling the best end-to-end HR process. Our customers will benefit from a powerful platform, fully integrated with MS Dynamics 365 with extended capabilities."

"We are thrilled to welcome FourVision into our partner ecosystem," says Francois D'Haegeleer, beqom Head of Alliances. "As a leader and innovator in HR technology solutions, and an expert in Microsoft Dynamics, they are well positioned to bring tremendous value to Dynamics customers who can benefit from best-in-class compensation management."

beqom's cloud-based compensation management software caters to the needs of enterprises that demand the most from their compensation strategy, providing efficiency, accuracy, flexibility, security, and compliance in the management of a company's total rewards. Companies use beqom to drive employee performance, reduce risk, optimize costs, and ensure fair and competitive rewards to attract and retain talent. beqom provides the total rewards management platform for many of the world's largest and most innovative enterprises, including PepsiCo, DHL, Golub Capital, and Adecco.

